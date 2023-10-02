Insight Folios Inc Buys 155 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $90.04. 5,873,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

