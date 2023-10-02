Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

