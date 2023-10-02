Insight Folios Inc Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 923,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,225. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.