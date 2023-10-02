Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. 866,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

