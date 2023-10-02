Insight Folios Inc Has $527,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 98,059.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,693 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $28.60. 3,321,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,279. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

