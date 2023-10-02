Insight Folios Inc Has $6.12 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 1,900,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

