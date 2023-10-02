Insight Folios Inc Has $7.22 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

