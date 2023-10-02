Insight Folios Inc Has $8.46 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

