Insight Folios Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $16.64. 4,115,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,983. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

