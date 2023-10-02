Insight Folios Inc Purchases 6,377 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Universal accounts for about 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Universal stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $46.91. 53,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

