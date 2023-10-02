Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 222.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,622,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

