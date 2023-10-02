Insight Folios Inc Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

