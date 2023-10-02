Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,771 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,677. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

