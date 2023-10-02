Insight Folios Inc Sells 271 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of DFS traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.43. 5,184,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,114. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

