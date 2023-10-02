International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 568,762 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 390.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.0 %

IFF traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

