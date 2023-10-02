International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. International Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

