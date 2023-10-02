Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 105,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0616 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
