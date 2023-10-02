Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 105,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0616 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,617,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

