Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $76.74 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.