Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21,078.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $147.86. 938,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,291. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

