Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,196,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. 836,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,690. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

