Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PSI Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.51. 24,768,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,410,258. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

