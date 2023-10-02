Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

