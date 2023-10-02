Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. 631,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.