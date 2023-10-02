Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,695. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

