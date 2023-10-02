Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 139,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 79,979 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.