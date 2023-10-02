Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.63

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 17711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $521.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.