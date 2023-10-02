Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average volume of 1,816 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,152,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,738 shares of company stock worth $11,678,762. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,508. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

