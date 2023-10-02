IOTA Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $432.24 million and $4.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005380 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

