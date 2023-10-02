iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.60. 189,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,857. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after purchasing an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

