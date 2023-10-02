Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,062,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,139,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.12. 340,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

