Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

