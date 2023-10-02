iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 2,212,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,974. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.