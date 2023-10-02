iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. 854,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,676. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

