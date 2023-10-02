iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

