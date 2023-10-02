iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.9% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $158,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

