iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,543,802 shares. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

