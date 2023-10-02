iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.19. 341,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average of $254.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

