iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.86. 303,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,101. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

