iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $925,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IJR traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,473. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

