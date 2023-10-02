iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

