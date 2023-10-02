iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Cut by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 214,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 246,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.69. 357,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $101.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

