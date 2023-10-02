iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Holdings Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,411 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

