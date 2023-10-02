iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,133 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 1.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ESGE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.