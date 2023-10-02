iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,022 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 204,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

