iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.