iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Holdings Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0871 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

