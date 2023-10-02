iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,825,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,405.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,763. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

