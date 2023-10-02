iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 97,643.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 586,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. 3,092,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,964. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.