iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,275 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

