iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $128.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

